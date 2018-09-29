Serena Williams Sings "I Touch Myself" Topless in Music Video Promoting Breast Cancer Awareness

Got your attention? Good. Because it could save your life.

In a video posted on Saturday, Serena Williams covers her bare chest and sings a ballad version of the The Divinyls' 1990 pop hit "I Touch Myself" in a video to promote self-checks ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October.

The clip was released by the I Touch Myself Project, which was launched in 2014, in partnership with bra manufacturer Berlei, following the passing of Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett. The Australian singer died at age 53 in New York after battling breast cancer.

"This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls' global hit 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to self-check regularly," Williams, a longtime brand ambassador for Berlei, wrote on Instagram. "Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key—it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."