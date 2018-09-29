Taylor Swift Quietly Joins Joe Alwyn at His Movie Premiere

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 9:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift joined her beau Joe Alwyn on Friday at the New York Film Festival premiere of his latest film, The Favourite, but avoided the red carpet.

Wearing a sleeveless, sparkling, red and black sequined maxi dress, the 28-year-old pop star was later photographed leaving the venue, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, through a back door. She and the 27-year-old British actor later rendezvoused outside and headed home.

Swift also attended The Favourite premiere to support BFF Emma Stone, who also appears in the film. Alwyn posed for photos with the actress and other co-stars on the red carpet.

Swift and Alwyn have been dating for more than a year. They are rarely seen in public together and largely keep their relationship private. While they have yet to walk a red carpet as a couple, they do occasionally attend each other's events while trying to avoid the cameras.

Photos

Taylor Swift's Reputation Style

Last December, Alwyn supported Swift as she closed Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. The two were spotted showing some PDA and dancing and singing along at the show before her performance and later rendezvoused after the event.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Alwyn told British Vogue several weeks ago, in what marked his first public comments about his relationship with Swift. 

"I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people," he said. "But I really prefer to talk about work."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Joe Alwyn , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Serena Williams, I Touch Myself, Video

Serena Williams Sings "I Touch Myself" Topless in Music Video Promoting Breast Cancer Awareness

Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth

How Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth Feel About Exes Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs Together

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have Wedding Rehearsal Dinner at Jerry Seinfeld's Home

Lindsay Lohan, Instagram Live

Lindsay Lohan Tries to Help "Syrian Refugee Family" in Bizarre Video and It Does Not End Well

Michael Darby, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Ashley Darby's Husband Michael Accused of Sexual Assault, Suspended From Filming Real Housewives of Potomac

Gilmore Girls

Revisiting Lorelai Gilmore's Best Coffee Quotes in Honor of National Coffee Day

Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Jenni JWoww Farley

How Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Have Leaned on Each Other Through Thick and Thin

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.