How Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Have Leaned on Each Other Through Thick and Thin

Life as a Jersey Shore cast member has afforded Jennifer "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi many things since luck brought them together as roommates on the hit MTV reality series in 2009.

There's the fame, of course. And then the money and comfortable lifestyle that comes along with it. But perhaps the greatest gift they've been given is that of their undying friendship. Because, to borrow a phrase from another famous New Jersey-native reality star, these two are thick as thieves.

And as Jenni embarks on this new uncertain phase in her life, having filed for divorce earlier this month from husband and father of her two children Roger Mathews after three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, it's a good thing she's got Nicole in her corner because as we've seen time and time again with these two besties, there is nothing they won't do for one another.