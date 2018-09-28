What Led to Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews' Split

On the heels of Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews' unexpected split, fans are looking for answers.

News broke late Thursday that one of Jersey Shore's longtime couples had broken up after nearly three years of marriage and a month ahead of their anniversary. According to reports, Farley filed for divorce earlier this month in New Jersey, citing "irreconcilable differences." She also claimed their relationship had been on the rocks for the past six months.

"My wife filed for divorce, it's true...I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s--t or any juicy details," Matthews told fans when he took to social media Thursday night. "She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. Again, I am not going to get into detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."