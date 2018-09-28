Eddie Murphy and Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher Are Engaged

Eddie Murphy has found his queen-to-be.

The 57-year-old actor is engaged to girlfriend Paige Butcher, who is pregnant with their second child and his 10th overall, his rep confirmed to People and Us Weekly on Friday. There had been recent speculation that the two, who share a 2-year-old daughter named Izzy, were engaged after the 39-year-old model was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a large diamond ring earlier this week.

This will mark the first marriage for Butcher and second marriage for Murphy. He was married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy for 13 years until 2006. They share five children—Bria, 28, Miles, 25, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, Bella, 16. In 2008, the actor and producer Tracey Edmonds exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony abroad but split two weeks later and never made their marriage official.