Big Brother's Bayleigh Dayton Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Inside the Jury House

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 1:00 PM

Bayleigh Dayton, Swaggy C

Bayleigh Dayton suffered a miscarriage while in the Big Brother jury house.

On Friday, the reality star and her fiance, Swaggy C, addressed rumors that she was pregnant in a video shared to Instagram. "Okay, so let's clear the air. There is something that has been on my chest—I am getting asked constantly if I'm pregnant," she began. "I will definitely be the first to say that I'm not, but during the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and we are aware that we fell a little bit deep in love and that was in the public eye."

That being said, while she is not currently expecting, during her time in the Big Brother house she "did conceive a little baby."

However, while she was staying in the jury house, she lost the child for unknown reasons. "It's something that we're still figuring out," the reality star explained.

And since Swaggy was the second person to be voted out of the house, the pair was unable to talk for two months until Wednesday night's finale, where they got engaged. In the excitement of it all, and with Bayleigh just now getting back into the swing of things, the pair didn't have the chance to discuss the loss until recently. "We actually just got a chance to talk to each other about it for the first time today," she shared.

Without her man by her side, the star leaned on Angie "Rockstar" Lantry, who was her "rock" in the house, and the rest of the Big Brother team. She thanked them for being "amazing and discrete."

Now that she has returned home, the two are still processing the loss and want fans to respect their need for privacy. Bayleigh said, "I know you guys want to know what's up and what‘s going on with us and we appreciate it, but we're still trying to figure it out because we don't know ourselves."

On the bright side of things, the two believe the experience brought them closer. Bayleigh said, "We have had things that brought us closer than people can even imagine, so at the end of this process it was literally like, ‘No, I know I am going to spend my life with this boy.'"

