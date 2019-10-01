From Hills Villains to Devoted Parents: Inside the Surprising Reinvention of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

With all due respect to the likes of Paris Hilton and Cardi B, few celebrities have ever been as extra as Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The sweet natured fashion student from Crested Butte, Colo. and the budding L.A. producer she fell for on the second season of The Hills in 2007 turned themselves into household names by fully embracing their roles on MTV's runaway hit. Immediately cognizant they would never be the show's protagonists—that part would go to relatable California girl Lauren Conrad, and then, following her mid-series exit, her Laguna Beach rival Kristin Cavallari—they accepted the part of Los Angeles' resident villains.

Eager to keep the show on the air—and pocket ratings-induced bonuses—they leaned in hard. Like, start a rumor your castmate has a sex tape, undergo 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day, alienate all your of friends and family hard.

And it just about destroyed them.

"I got caught up trying to be someone I'm not—someone that the audience and the producers wanted," Pratt summed up to Vice in 2017. "I was just being more and more unnatural."