Alyssa Milano Expresses Support for Sexual Assault Survivors During Capitol Hill Speech

Alyssa Milano will not be silent in Washington D.C.

Just one day after witnessing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testify before a senate judiciary committee, the actress is showing her support for sexual assault survivors and victims.

"My name is Alyssa Milano and I am a survivor of sexual assault and silent no more," she told the crowd during a rally on Capitol Hill. "The courage of survivors will always be stronger than misogyny."

During her speech, the former Charmed star said she didn't file a police report or tell officials after her assault. In fact, she thought "justice was never an option."

But after listening to Dr. Ford, Alyssa is hopeful that she inspired many survivors to come forward and speak their truth.