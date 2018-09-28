Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Most Controversial Moments On and Off Screen

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has never been one to care about what you think.

In fact, ever since she appeared on season one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality star has followed a philosophy when faced with critics: Haters are my motivators.

Perhaps it's that brutal honesty and no-nonsense approach that has made her one of Bravolebritiy's biggest stars.

With a new season of Don't Be Tardy coming soon, a brand-new podcast recently launched and a booming Kashmere Kollections business, Kim has asked, believed and received.

But through every milestone, the mother of six has faced her fair share of controversial moments on and off the small screen.