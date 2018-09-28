Shawn Mendes Takes Fans on the Road in His YouTube Documentary

There's nothin' holding Shawn Mendes back.

The superstar is the latest music superstar to be featured in YouTube Music's Artist Spotlight Story. Directed by Casey Neistat, it follows Mendes in the days leading up to the release of his self-titled third studio album, which rocketed to the top of the charts in more than 77 countries.

The mini documentary is a homecoming of sorts, as the 20-year-old rose to fame by posting covers of other artists' songs on YouTube. Although they got him noticed, fame wasn't his end goal. "It was just about doing it for fun and posting videos. I wasn't dreaming about stadiums or Grammys. I was dreaming of my friends being like, 'That's very cool. I love that. You sounded great,'" Mendes recalls. "I just wanted to be that guy who sang and played guitar on YouTube."

Neistat and his camera crew followed the "In My Blood" singer-songwriter around for months, documenting his travels throughout Las Vegas, London, Paris and other major cities. Last night, they hosted a private screening for fans in New York—where Mendes joined fans in the audience—and hosted a Q&A session. Wherever they would film, fans followed. So, the director decided to turn the cameras on them, asking, "What would you like to say to Shawn?"

The answers were illuminating. "We realized no matter country we were in—boy, girl, young, old—they all sort of had a similar story to tell about why your music had such a connection with them," Neistat said, noting how Mendes would often take selfies with hundreds of fans. "That's why it was so important for us to lean into the fans and the connection they have with you."

Mendes never saw a rough cut of his Artist Spotlight Story until Thursday night, but his favorite bit was the fans' comments. "I was like, 'This is it," he revealed. "'This is the coolest thing ever.'"