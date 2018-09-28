EXCLUSIVE!

A Star Is Born Alum Barbra Streisand Reveals the Advice She Gave Lady Gaga

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 9:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Barbra Streisand thinks Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born remake is going to be a hit!

In the film, hitting theaters on Oct. 5, Cooper plays rockstar Jackson Maine who discovers a talented singer named Ally (Gaga). Streisand previously starred in the 1976 version of the movie and won an Oscar for Best Music, Original Song for "Evergreen." So did Gaga come to Streisand for advice about the movie? Streisand revealed the answer to that question during an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall.

"Yeah, a little bit, I told her to do it live, and she wanted to do it live, so that's good because that's the best way to do it," Streisand, who has seen the new remake, shared. "But their songs are different…it's a good movie, it's gonna be a hit."

Read

How Bradley Cooper Helped Lady Gaga Open Up in A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Talking more about the movie remake, Streisand said, "It starts like my old movie, with the concert and he goes to a club and finds her. But they were able to put some new things in it which I liked."

During the interview, Streisand also opened about her new album, Walls, which is "a mixture of original songs," including her new track, "Don't Lie To Me," which she co-wrote.

"Thrilled to announce that my new album WALLS is coming out Nov 2nd including a song I co-wrote, 'Don't Lie To Me,' which is out now," Streisand tweeted Thursday. "This collection of songs reflects what's been on my mind lately, and I look forward to sharing that with you."

Take a look at the interview above to see what Streisand had to say about her new music, A Star Is Born and her advice to Lady Gaga!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Barbra Streisand , Lady Gaga , Exclusives , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
This Is Us

Try Not to Cry When You See This Is Us' Season 3 Premiere Detail

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano Expresses Support for Sexual Assault Survivors During Capitol Hill Speech

ESC: Best Dressed, Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira and Bella Hadid's Magical Red Carpet Fashion, Plus More Best Dressed Stars

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Makes a Surprising—and Stylish—UN Appearance

Jersey Shore cast, MTV

How This Year Became Jersey Shore's Most Intense Yet

Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Finally Meets Eva Longoria's Son: See the Sweet Photo

Grey's Anatomy

What's Next for Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Meredith's Love Life, a Coming Out Story and More

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.