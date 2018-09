Malia Obama Rocks Out in Music Video Debut

Malia Obama is living her best life at college.

The 20-year-old Harvard student and eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama appears with her peers in Boston-based indie rock band New Dakotas' second music video, "Walking on Air."

In the clip, released last week, Malia wears a chunky sweater and wool hat and lip-syncs in front of a microphone while looking at the camera. She also rock outs for a pretend harmonica solo.

Band members Alasdair MacKenzie, Chris Haley, Scott Roberts and Juan Carlos Fernandez del Castillo are all Harvard undergrads like Malia.

"Walking on Air" is featured on the group's EP Marsh Street, which was released in April.