PCAs Finalist Mandy Moore's Road to This Is Us: See Her Best Roles!

Mandy Moore may have broken onto the scene as a teenage pop singer, but these days fans can't get enough of her as Rebecca, the matriarch of the Pearson family on This Is Us. In fact, people are loving the 34-year-old actress so much that she is a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards.

This Is Us is also up for Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018 at the PCAs. That makes for a total of three finalist spots for the hit NBC series.

The highly-emotional series however is not Moore's first time in a big role...or even the first time she's made audiences cry. In fact, the "Candy" singer has been making people grab their tissue boxes since she was a teenager based on her roles throughout the years.

The best example is when the Golden Globe nominated actress stole hearts as Jamie, a terminally ill girl who falls in love in high school, in the 2001 Nicholas Sparks romance A Walk to Remember.