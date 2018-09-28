EXCLUSIVE!

Josh Hutcherson Makes Music Video Directorial Debut With "High & Low"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson is moving behind the camera.

The Hunger Games star made his music video directorial debut on Friday with the release of "High & Low"—a new single by electronic music duo West Coast Massive and singer Brayton Bowman

The video plays back a woman's night out in reverse. So, it starts with her in the water at a beach party, it ends with the text message she received inviting her to go out.

As for how he became involved in the project, Hutcherson said his younger brother, Connor, manages West Coast Massive and that he's actually a friend of the group members.

"They sent over their new EP," he said. "And when I heard 'High & Low,' I thought it had a lot of potential to become a hit song, as well as a great music video. The lyrics combined with the melodies felt very cinematic to me, so I wrote out a treatment idea for the video. About three weeks later, we were on the ground making it."

Read

Josh Hutcherson Talks More Hunger Games, Hearing Selena Gomez Giving Birth and More

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson

Still, taking on a directorial role comes with its own share of challenges.

"The hardest part about getting behind the camera is that almost all the creative decisions that need to be made are ultimately your responsibility…deciding which ideas are good and which aren't," the Peeta Mellark star said. "You are responsible for executing the idea and rolling with the punches. We were lucky and had a top-notch team but still...the pressure can be tough. But I really love it." 

In fact, it looks like he's caught the directing bug.

"I'm looking at few different directing projects right now," he said. "[Not] TV for now, just features. I'm completely hooked by directing. Growing up in this business and seeing all that goes into creating something has driven me to want to create my own. I loved getting to work on this video, and I'd be down for more music videos, as well. They've really made a comeback in recent years, and it's a great place to test out ideas and push the boundaries."

To see the music video, check out the clip.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Music , Music Videos , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Takes Fans on the Road in His YouTube Documentary

Malia Obama, Music Video, New Dakotas, Walking on Air

Malia Obama Rocks Out in Music Video Debut

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Drops Tha Carter V: Breaking Down the Lyrics About Suicide and Stardom

Will Smith

Will Smith Returns to Rap in "Está Rico" Music Video With Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny

Taki Taki, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, DJ Snake

Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna Team Up for DJ Snake's "Taki Taki"

"The Rundown": Bhad Bhabie's Debut Mixtape

Shawn Mendes Opens Up About His Secret Journal

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.