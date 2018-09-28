Nicki Minaj Models Leather Lingerie in Sexy Wonderland Shoot

It's impossible to take your eyes off Nicki Minaj.

Take, for example, the 35-year-old "Ganja Burns" rapper's provocative photo shoot for Wonderland magazine's Autumn 2018 issue, which was just released online; after Minaj was photographed by Dennis Leupold, she shared a sneak preview on Instagram a few weeks ago. Styled by editor in chief Toni Blaze, Minaj modeled looks by The Blonds, House of Harlot and L.A. ROXX. Dionte Gray (a.k.a. Arrogant Tae) styled her hair, while Mali Magic did her makeup. No detail went overlooked, as she also had manicurist Merrick Fisher give her some fierce nails.

Commenting on one of the images, Minaj wrote on Instagram, "We hair don't care."

Minaj, who wears an OMEGA watch on the cover, appears in Wonderwland to promote Queen, her recently released fourth studio album. She also appears on Young Money labelmate Lil Wayne's long-awaited album Tha Carter V, adding a verse to the song "Dark Side of the Moon."

See more photos from Minaj's Wonderland spread: