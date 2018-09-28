Nicki Minaj Models Leather Lingerie in Sexy Wonderland Shoot

Dennis Leupold/Wonderland
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 7:30 AM
It's impossible to take your eyes off Nicki Minaj.
Take, for example, the 35-year-old "Ganja Burns" rapper's provocative photo shoot for Wonderland magazine's Autumn 2018 issue, which was just released online; after Minaj was photographed by Dennis Leupold, she shared a sneak preview on Instagram a few weeks ago. Styled by editor in chief Toni Blaze, Minaj modeled looks by The Blonds, House of Harlot and L.A. ROXX. Dionte Gray (a.k.a. Arrogant Tae) styled her hair, while Mali Magic did her makeup. No detail went overlooked, as she also had manicurist Merrick Fisher give her some fierce nails.
Commenting on one of the images, Minaj wrote on Instagram, "We hair don't care."
Minaj, who wears an OMEGA watch on the cover, appears in Wonderwland to promote Queen, her recently released fourth studio album. She also appears on Young Money labelmate Lil Wayne's long-awaited album Tha Carter V, adding a verse to the song "Dark Side of the Moon."
See more photos from Minaj's Wonderland spread:
"The average person wouldn't be able to deal with it, my level of ridicule," Minaj says.
According to the "Barbie Dreams" rapper, "Most people mentally aren't strong enough to handle this pressure."
"I've got to get married first then I'll have a child," Minaj tells the magazine. "I might be closer than people think, actually."
"I love children," the hip-hop superstar admits. "I'm not going to put that off for much longer."
"When I was first trying to rap," Minaj recalls, "female rappers weren't out here getting paid a million dollars a show."
Minaj boasts, "I've been at the top of this totem pole for a very long time."
"Sometimes people just want to see someone who's been at the top fall, just to see if it can happen," the rapper offers. "It's a sadistic part of being a human."
For more from Minaj, pick up the Autumn 2018 issue of Wonderland.
