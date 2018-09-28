Lil Wayne Drops Tha Carter V: Breaking Down the Lyrics About Suicide and Stardom

From drug use and suicide to stardom and meaning, Lil Wayne certainly had a lot to say. He touched on his impoverished beginnings in "Can't Be Broken," rapping, "In 1982, my momma take me to a space shuttle/Say now I'm raising you and ain't no baby food/Unless you go and take the neighbors' food."

On "Let It All Work Out," the rapper revisited the moment he attempted suicide at 12 years old.

"I found my mama's pistol where she always hide it/I cry, put it to my head and thought about it/Nobody was home to stop me, so I called my auntie/Hung up, then put the gun up to my heart and pondered/Too much was on my conscience to be smart about it/Too torn apart about it, I aim where my heart was pounding/I shot it, and I woke up with blood all around me/It's mine, I didn't die, but as I was dying/God came to my side and we talked about it/He sold me another life and he made a prophet."

According to Billboard, Lil Wayne mentioned the incident on previous songs, but this is the first time that he's acknowledged it was not an accident and that it happened after his mother told him he would not be allowed to rap.