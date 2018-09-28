Will Smith Returns to Rap in "Está Rico" Music Video With Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 5:57 AM

Will Smith

Will Smith is kicking off the weekend with some new music. 

The actor returned to his rapping roots and dropped his new song, "Está Rico" with Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny on Thursday. The trio also released a corresponding music video. 

The music video takes place in an underground establishment and shows Smith, Anthony and Bad Bunny getting together to play some cards and hang out with a few ladies.

"Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration," Anthony said in a press release, per Billboard.  "This song seems perfect for this moment we're both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video."

Just before the music video dropped, Smith, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, posted a video of him recording with Anthony. After hearing him drop a verse, Anthony jumped up to give Smith a hug.

"Oh we ain't stopping… birthday week continues tomorrow… imma drop new music with @MarcAnthony and @BadBunnyPR!! #EstaRico," Smith captioned the video.

Read

Will Smith Celebrated His 50th Birthday by Jumping Out of a Helicopter Over the Grand Canyon

The two stars are obviously close. Earlier this year, Smith posted a video of him getting salsa lessons from the singer. He also wished Anthony a happy birthday in September.

It's been a while since Smith released new music. While he collaborated with the group Bomba Estéreo in 2015 for "Fiesta," he hasn't released a new album for 13 years. His last album, Lost and Found, debuted in 2005.

However, Smith's career actually started with rap. He even won the first Grammy for Best Rap Performance for his 1988 hit "Parents Just Don't Understand" with DJ Jazzy Jeff. He's actually been nominated for eight Grammys and has a total of four wins.

Although, he teased he was "gettin' back in the studio" in May when he posted a video of him in the studio on Instagram.

Watch the clip to see his new music video.

We can't wait to see what he does next!

