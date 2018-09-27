Murphy Brown Revival Premiere Features Surprise Cameo By Hillary Clinton

Murphy Brown is back, and she brought some friends along with her.

The show promised a surprise cameo in the revival's premiere, and it delivered with an appearance by Hilary Clinton.

Tonight's premiere focused on Murphy (Candice Bergen) returning to the world of broadcast news and discovering the world of social media after Donald Trump was elected, right at the same time her son (Jake McDorman) has gotten his own morning show in the same timeslot on a rival, conservative network called "Wolf."

Clinton played "Hilary Clinton" (spelled with one L), a candidate for Murphy's secretary job. She had plenty of experience with emails and with being the secretary of a "very large organization." Seems pretty qualified!