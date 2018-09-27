Grey's Anatomy Premiere: Love on the Brain

Let's all breathe at least one big sigh of relief: Grey's Anatomy is finally back.

We got a full two hours of premiere on Thursday, and there were a lot of changes afoot at Grey Sloan Memorial, even if it felt like the same old show. There was some trauma to be found, but boy did we also do some giggling.

First of all, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) hookup was, as suspected, just Meredith's very sexy dream. It also featured Avery (Jesse Williams) and Koracick (Greg Germann), and the dreams eventually featured new ortho god Link (Chris Carmack) as well.

To be totally honest with you, we wouldn't totally hate it if Meredith did give things a try with DeLuca. They don't have to date, exactly, but everybody deserves a hot hook up every once in a while. However, it sounds like Meredith might be into something more serious based on her very quickly deleted google search of her matchmaking patient.

Elsewhere, in a surprising turn of events, Teddy (Kim Raver) did not end up taking Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) job offer. We know she'll be back since she's now a series regular, but for now, she's gone, scared off by seeing Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) with a baby without any explanation as to who that baby actually is.