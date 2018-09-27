Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley's Ex Roger Mathews Vows to ''Win Her Back'' After Divorce Filing

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 6:53 PM

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

Roger Mathews isn't ready to shut the door on his marriage to Jenni "JWoww" Farley

Soon after news broke that the Jersey Shore star had filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Mathews confirmed the split in a video shared to his Instagram. 

"Alright, so here you go blood thirsty bastards who have to know what's going on," he shared in speaking to the camera. "You're the same people who go to a hockey game to see a fight breakout and go to Nascar to see somebody wreak in a car and get mangled. Nah, I'm kidding some of you are probably actually genuinely concerned. I appreciate that."

Roger then denied the possibility of an infidelity scandal, saying that he doesn't blame Jenni for wanting to go their separate ways. 

"There's no cheating or any dumb s--t or an juicy details," he continued. "It's just she grew tired of the repetitive pattern we fell into. Again, I am not going to get into detail but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."

JWoww and Roger Mathews: Romance Rewind

 The father of two then said he's "not done fighting" for their future of their relationship. "I am going to win my wife back," Roger said, "I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."

Farley has yet to address the split publicly. 

According to court documents, the MTV reality TV star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce when she filed two weeks ago. The documents also detail Farley's desire to maintain "primary residential custody" of their two children, 4-year-old Meilani Alexandra Mathews and 2-year-old Greyson Valor Mathews. In addition to the custody arrangements, Farley also requested Mathews provides child support, health insurance and funds for other health care expenses.

Jenni &amp;quot;JWoww&amp;quot; Farley, Roger Mathews

Awestruck

Jenni and Roger tied the knot in 2015 following a lengthy relationship. 

They documented the beginning stages of their relationship on Jersey Shore, before embarking on their own reality series, Jenni & Roger: Domesticated. Most recently, Jenni returned to the small screen with the rest of her beloved castmates on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

