Eddie Murphy and Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher May Just Be Engaged

Thu., Sep. 27, 2018

Paige Butcher

Are Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher engaged?

Just weeks after it was revealed that the actor and model are expecting their second child together, it appears that the couple has even more to celebrate! Butcher has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger in recent days, sparking engagement speculation.

Last month, the 57-year-old's rep confirmed that he's going to be a dad for a 10th time. "Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," the rep for Murphy said in a statement to E! News at the time. Butcher later revealed to TMZ that they're expecting a boy.

Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher, SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration

Jamie McCarthy/NBC

The longtime couple welcomed their first child, daughter Izzy Oona Murphy, in 2016.

Murphy and ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy have five children together—Bria, 28, Miles, 25, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, Bella, 16. He also shares son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely and son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood. Murphy and Spice Girls star Melanie "Mel B" Brown also share a daughter, Angel, 11. 

While Murphy and Butcher keep their relationship very private, she did open up about her romance with the Golden Globe winner in 2013.

"I'm in a relationship with a celebrity, so I felt like there's already enough of me out there," Butcher told Vanity Fair at the time. "I felt like I was giving out too much information. I was giving people too much access. I like to keep as much private as possible now."

