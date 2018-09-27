Eddie Murphy and Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher May Just Be Engaged

Are Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher engaged?

Just weeks after it was revealed that the actor and model are expecting their second child together, it appears that the couple has even more to celebrate! Butcher has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger in recent days, sparking engagement speculation.

Last month, the 57-year-old's rep confirmed that he's going to be a dad for a 10th time. "Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," the rep for Murphy said in a statement to E! News at the time. Butcher later revealed to TMZ that they're expecting a boy.