Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley Files for Divorce

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 4:10 PM

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews, multiple outlets report. 

The Jersey Shore star initiated divorce proceedings two weeks ago in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing "irreconcilable differences." She also claimed her relationship with Roger has been on the rocks in the six months leading up to their split. 

The documents also detail Farley's desire to maintain "primary residential custody" of their two children. In addition to the custody arrangements, the reality star also requested Mathews provides child support, health insurance and funds for other health care expenses. And in the case of a death, JWoww has asked for a life insurance policy to be taken out on each of their children and that she be listed as a trustee on the policy. 

As for their personal property, JWoww has asked for equitable distribution of everything acquired in the duration of their marriage. 

JWoww and Roger were married in October 2015, after dating for many years. The couple's then-15-month-old daughter Meilani Alexandra Mathews was by their side as flower girl, while the rest of the female cast of Jersey Shore made up the bridesmaid's party.

JWoww and Roger Mathews: Romance Rewind

In the years since, the pair welcomed a little boy named Greyson Valor Mathews

Fans of the MTV reality show witnessed the family grow together on TV when they had their own reality series and most recently when they returned to television with Jersey Shore Family Vacation

News of their split comes after the mother recently revealed on the season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation that their 2-year-old son has been struggling with a speech delay

Since then, the parents have faced an outpouring of support from fans and friends alike. Jenni shared how the comments uplifted her spirits in a recent Instagram post. "To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathews with similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough," JWoww wrote.

She later told E! News, "I just started crying holding him... I was like, 'So many people love you!'"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

