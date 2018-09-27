Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley Files for Divorce From Roger Mathews

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews, multiple outlets report.

The Jersey Shore star initiated divorce proceedings two weeks ago in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing "irreconcilable differences." She also claimed her relationship with Roger has been on the rocks in the six months leading up to their split.

JWoww and Roger got married in October 2015, after dating for many years. The couple's then-15-month-old daughter Meilani Alexandra Mathews was by their side as flower girl, while the rest of the female cast of Jersey Shore made up the bridesmaid's party.

In the years since, the pair welcomed a little boy named Greyson Valor Mathews.

Fans of the MTV reality show witnessed the family grow together on TV when they had their own reality series and most recently when they returned to television with Jersey Shore Family Vacation.