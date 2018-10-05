A CoppaFeel! Guide: How to Get to Know Your Boobs or Pecs

Breast Cancer Awareness month is upon us and we've got just one question for you: How well do you know what's on your chest?

The truth of the matter is that around 62,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK, but if you know the signs and symptoms and if you get familiar with your own body, you'll have the best possible chance of detecting any changes early.

The good news: There isn't a strict method to checking your boobs and it's important to know that every pair is different. As a general rule of thumb, CoppaFeel! suggests checking your boobs or pecs about once a month. Nothing fancy—you can do it in the shower, when you're getting dressed or lying down on your bed. Just make it a part of your normal routine, and remember no one knows your body better than you do.