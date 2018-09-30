Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Struggle to Find a Balance Between Their Friends and Family on ASHLEE+EVAN

It's not always easy getting on the same page as your partner.

On this week's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her husband Evan Ross struggle to find a balance between spending time with their friends, working and being together as a family.

"There's always people over. It's like so loud last night. I couldn't sleep," Ashlee explained to Evan. "You know what's important to me. You know getting into this and working again, it's important to me that we're with our kids, that we get the rest that we need. For me feeling like we have a balance is super important."

For the working mom, finding that sweet spot between having a social life and working towards their goals as a family has been a hard one to reach and the stress was starting to take its toll.

"And right now, I feel a little off balance," Ashlee insisted. "I feel like we can just be family and not have so many people around us."