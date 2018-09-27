Why Candice Bergen Is Grateful Murphy Brown Is Back (Even If It Almost Got Her Hit by a Bus)

It's been 20 years since Murphy Brown ended its acclaimed 10-season run. That's 30 years since its original debut if you're doing the math. A lot has changed. Murphy Brown, the character played by Candice Bergen, has not. And that's why she's back now in a new era of TV news, politics and comedy.

"Murphy Brown is back because there's a way for us to be very relevant again," creator Diane English said. "We're in a very interesting time in our country's history and it seemed like all the tumblers were clicking into place."

And CBS has pulled out all the stops for the acclaimed show's return, including plastering Bergen's face all over a fleet of buses around New York City.