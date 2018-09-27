Tom Hanks Is Mister Rogers in First Look at You Are My Friend

Tom Hanks, won't you be our neighbor?

The 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor plays Fred Rogers, the late host of the long-running beloved children's series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, in the upcoming Sony Pictures film You Are My Friend. On Thursday, the studio released the first photo from the movie, which shows Hanks sitting in the doorway of a trailer and holding an open book while wearing a replica of the character's trademark zip-up red cardigan, worn over a white shirt and blue patterned tie and paired with khakis and blue and white tennis shoes.

The movie follows Rogers' relationship with jaded journalist Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys. In 1998, he begrudgingly accepted an assignment to write a profile of the star, one of the most famous faces in American TV history, for Esquire. After getting to know him, he finds that his perspective on life is transformed.