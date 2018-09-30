Kim Kardashian Fights With Both Sister Kourtney & Hubby Kanye West on KUWTK: "She Did Something Really Malicious"

Even the strongest couples argue sometimes.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up to sister Khloe Kardashian about a recent spat she had with husband Kanye West.

"Last night I was just like not in the best mood and I was just like tired," Kim recounted. "I got home and I was like, 'Hey' and then I was like on my computer and then he was like, 'Babe, will you get off your computer, I wanna talk, let's hangout.'"

The busy mom had been working to meet a deadline, but when their son Saint West called out for a bath, Kim was quick to rush to his side and let's just say, Yeezy wasn't too thrilled.

"I shut the computer and he's like, 'You're gonna go take a bath with him, but I asked to hangout and you wouldn't?'" Kim added.

"Maybe just take a bath with Kanye and it will all be better," Khloe joked in response.

However, that's not the only matter the Wests bickered over.