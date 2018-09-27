23 Extraordinary Red Carpet Outfits to Inspire Your Halloween Costume

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Halloween is the perfect opportunity to be fearless in the way you dress.
Picking out a costume is exciting because you have the power to be anything! If you're struggling to find inspiration, look no further. Over the years, celebrities are known to use the red carpet as an opportunity to dress in something unexpected. If you're not among the A-listers, however, Halloween provides an opportunity to do something different and be bold without fear judgment.
FromKaty Perry's out-of-this-world angel wings to Lil' Kim's mermaid-inspired jumpsuit, red carpet moments make for memorable Halloween costumes. If you're looking for something crazy, go with Lady Gaga's meat dress. Looking for a sexy style? Miley's barely-there crystal get-up is the way to go.
Scroll through to see more of the red carpet looks that could double as your Halloween costume!
Rave Babe
Be the party and dress up as a walking rave like Dencia's 2015 Billboard Music Awards look.
Knight in Shining Armor
Zendaya's 2018 Met Gala gown puts a sexy and feminine twist on the classic knight in shining armor costume.
Futuristic Barbie Doll
Rapper Nicki Minaj serving candy raver costume inspiration at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.
Dolla Dolla Bills, Y'all
Use Pink's 2000 Billboard Music Awards dress to become a money boss this Halloween.
Secret Spy & Gatsby
At the 2017 Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra showed us the perfect way to dress up as a sexy spy and Nick Jonas offered Gatsby costume inspiration.
Meat Dress
If anyone can make a dress made out of meat look good, it's Lady Gaga! Her 2010 MTV VMA look is scary good Halloween inspo.
Angelic
Katy Perry makes a serious case for angel wings at the 2018 Met Gala. You would look like you fell straight from heaven if you copied this look for Halloween.
Devilish
All you need to make Troye Sivan's 2018 Met look into a devil Halloween costume is a pair of devil horns!
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera at the 2002 MTV VMA's would be an easy and recognizable look to recreate!
Saucy Swan
Bjork's iconic swan dress that she wore to the 73rd Academy Awards is the cutest way to become the bird for Halloween.
Bride of Passion
If you want to look spooky this Halloween, go for Katy Perry's 2017 Met Gala look and cover your whole body in red lace.
Dancing Diamonds
Want to go for a sexy look this year? Miley's 2015 MTV VMA barely-there crystal cover up is the way to go.
Tech Fashion
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at the 2016 Met Gala are the perfect example of a robotic couples costume.
Goth Girl
Halloween is the perfect time to let your gothic side come out! This Katy Perry 2016 Met Gala look has all of the elements for the perfect goth costume; black lipstick, leather, and metal!
Out of This World
Gwen Stefani's 1998 MTV VMA look gives us major Zenon vibes and is the perfect inspo for a space-girl costume.
Cheetah Girl
Demi Lovato's 2018 Billboard Music Award cheetah-print dress is the perfect alternative to a basic Halloween catsuit.
Blade Runner
Rachel from Blade Runner or Shailene Woodley? Her 2018 Met Gala look offers a simple way to recreate the iconic character.
Lil Kim
This iconic Lil Kim purple jumpsuit gives you an easy and memorable mermaid-like costume to recreate!
Golden Goddess
If you're looking to stand out this Halloween, Kim Kardashian's 2018 Met Gala golden gown will do the job.
Denim for Days
Katy Perry passing down the denim on denim Britney Spears look inspiration at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.
Queen B
You can be anything you want on Halloween, why not be a queen? Cardi B's 2018 Met Gala look is the perfect example.
Dripping in Gold
It's not every day that you get to rock a cape dripping in golden feathers! Halloween is the perfect time to mock this Evan Rachel Wood Met Gala look.
Perfect Pope
Not everyone can look as holy as Rhianna in her Pope-inspired Met Gala outfit, but Halloween is the perfect time to try!