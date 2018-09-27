23 Extraordinary Red Carpet Outfits to Inspire Your Halloween Costume

by Samantha Haynes | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 12:22 PM

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Halloween is the perfect opportunity to be fearless in the way you dress.

Picking out a costume is exciting because you have the power to be anything! If you're struggling to find inspiration, look no further. Over the years, celebrities are known to use the red carpet as an opportunity to dress in something unexpected. If you're not among the A-listers, however, Halloween provides an opportunity to do something different and be bold without fear judgment.

FromKaty Perry's out-of-this-world angel wings to Lil' Kim's mermaid-inspired jumpsuit, red carpet moments make for memorable Halloween costumes. If you're looking for something crazy, go with Lady Gaga's meat dress. Looking for a sexy style? Miley's barely-there crystal get-up is the way to go. 

Scroll through to see more of the red carpet looks that could double as your Halloween costume!

ESC: Billboards Craziest Outfits, Musician Dencia

Rave Babe

Be the party and dress up as a walking rave like Dencia's 2015 Billboard Music Awards look.

Zendaya, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Knight in Shining Armor

Zendaya's 2018 Met Gala gown puts a sexy and feminine twist on the classic knight in shining armor costume.

Nick Minaj, MTV VMA's 2011, Worst Dressed

Futuristic Barbie Doll

Rapper Nicki Minaj serving candy raver costume inspiration at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

ESC: Billboards Craziest Outfits, Pink

Dolla Dolla Bills, Y'all

Use Pink's 2000 Billboard Music Awards dress to become a money boss this Halloween.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Met Gala 2017

Secret Spy & Gatsby

At the 2017 Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra showed us the perfect way to dress up as a sexy spy and Nick Jonas offered Gatsby costume inspiration. 

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Meat Dress

If anyone can make a dress made out of meat look good, it's Lady Gaga! Her 2010 MTV VMA look is scary good Halloween inspo.

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Angelic

Katy Perry makes a serious case for angel wings at the 2018 Met Gala. You would look like you fell straight from heaven if you copied this look for Halloween.

Troye Sivan, Met Gala 2018

Devilish

All you need to make Troye Sivan's 2018 Met look into a devil Halloween costume is a pair of devil horns!

Christina Aguilera, MTV VMAs 2002, Worst Dressed

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera at the 2002 MTV VMA's would be an easy and recognizable look to recreate!

Bjork

Saucy Swan

Bjork's iconic swan dress that she wore to the 73rd Academy Awards is the cutest way to become the bird for Halloween.

ESC: Katy Perry

Bride of Passion

If you want to look spooky this Halloween, go for Katy Perry's 2017 Met Gala look and cover your whole body in red lace.

Miley Cyrus, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA, Worst Dressed

Dancing Diamonds

Want to go for a sexy look this year? Miley's 2015 MTV VMA barely-there crystal cover up is the way to go.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Couples

Tech Fashion

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at the 2016 Met Gala are the perfect example of a robotic couples costume.

Katy Perry, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Goth Girl

Halloween is the perfect time to let your gothic side come out! This Katy Perry 2016 Met Gala look has all of the elements for the perfect goth costume; black lipstick, leather, and metal!

Gwen Stefani, MTV VMAs 1998, Worst Dressed

Out of This World

Gwen Stefani's 1998 MTV VMA look gives us major Zenon vibes and is the perfect inspo for a space-girl costume.

Demi Lovato, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Cheetah Girl

Demi Lovato's 2018 Billboard Music Award cheetah-print dress is the perfect alternative to a basic Halloween catsuit.

Shailene Woodley, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Blade Runner

Rachel from Blade Runner or Shailene Woodley? Her 2018 Met Gala look offers a simple way to recreate the iconic character.

Lil Kim, VMAs, 1999

Lil Kim

This iconic Lil Kim purple jumpsuit gives you an easy and memorable mermaid-like costume to recreate!

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala

Golden Goddess

If you're looking to stand out this Halloween, Kim Kardashian's 2018 Met Gala golden gown will do the job.

Katy Perry, MTV VMAs 2014

Denim for Days

Katy Perry passing down the denim on denim Britney Spears look inspiration at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala

Queen B

You can be anything you want on Halloween, why not be a queen? Cardi B's 2018 Met Gala look is the perfect example.

Evan Rachel Wood, 2018 Met Gala

Dripping in Gold

It's not every day that you get to rock a cape dripping in golden feathers! Halloween is the perfect time to mock this Evan Rachel Wood Met Gala look.

ESC: Rihanna, Met Gala Best Dressed

Perfect Pope

Not everyone can look as holy as Rhianna in her Pope-inspired Met Gala outfit, but Halloween is the perfect time to try!

