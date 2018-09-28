Why Meghan Markle's Sister Refuses to Let Their Family Drama Go

In one of his many interviews barraging daughter Meghan Markle for not paying enough attention to him, Thomas Markle issued what sounds like a veiled threat.

"If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to England—I want to see my daughter. I'm thinking about it," he revealed to The Sun. "I don't care whether she is pissed off at me or not...I'm not going to wave flags and make a fool of myself. I'd find a hotel room and try to reach them."

In the two months since, the retired lighting director has yet to make good on his squeaky wheel strategy. But a different Markle may soon be appearing outside the Kensington Palace gates. Because, in an apple doesn't fall far from the tree move, Samantha Markle—Meghan's long-estranged half-sister—is reportedly making her own trip to London Town. Already in Europe for a trip to Italy, the Florida resident is planning a stopover in the UK, her publicist Rob Cooper tweeted Monday.