Freeform Plans Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special With Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Dove Cameron and More

Sisters! Get ready to sing. Freeform announced it will air a star-studded Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary special on Saturday, Oct. 20. The new special, Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, will air as part of the network's new 31 Nights of Halloween programming block.

The celebration of the cult-classic film's anniversary will feature interviews with the movie's stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Doug Jones, Amanda Shepherd, Larry Bagby, Jason Marsden and Tobias Jelinek, as well as director Kenny Ortega, writers Mick Garris and David Kirschner, choreographer Peggy Holmes and composer John Debney. Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch and Junior New System will perform.

Photos

2018 Fall TV Preview: All the Scoop on Your Favorite Returning Shows

The event will also include a Hocus Pocus costume contest judged by Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne. Drag queen Lady Bunny will serve as the resident DJ and Freeform says more special guests will be announced at a later date. Special guests like the Divine Miss M herself, Bette Midler?

Ahead of and after the special, Freeform will air a "Pop'n Knowledge" edition of the movie that will include a mix of trivia, observations and commentary around key moments and quotes in the movie.

Freeform previously announced Halloween, October 31, will have an all-day marathon of Hocus Pocus.

Check out the full 31 Nights of Halloween here.

The Hocus Pocus special airs Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8:15 p.m. on Freeform.

