Freeform Plans Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special With Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Dove Cameron and More

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 11:20 AM
Sisters! Get ready to sing. Freeform announced it will air a star-studded Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary special on Saturday, Oct. 20. The new special, Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, will air as part of the network's new 31 Nights of Halloween programming block.
The celebration of the cult-classic film's anniversary will feature interviews with the movie's stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Doug Jones, Amanda Shepherd, Larry Bagby, Jason Marsden and Tobias Jelinek, as well as director Kenny Ortega, writers Mick Garris and David Kirschner, choreographer Peggy Holmes and composer John Debney. Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch and Junior New System will perform.
The event will also include a Hocus Pocus costume contest judged by Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne. Drag queen Lady Bunny will serve as the resident DJ and Freeform says more special guests will be announced at a later date. Special guests like the Divine Miss M herself, Bette Midler?
Ahead of and after the special, Freeform will air a "Pop'n Knowledge" edition of the movie that will include a mix of trivia, observations and commentary around key moments and quotes in the movie.
Freeform previously announced Halloween, October 31, will have an all-day marathon of Hocus Pocus.
Check out the full 31 Nights of Halloween here.
The Hocus Pocus special airs Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8:15 p.m. on Freeform.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?