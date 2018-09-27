Kim Zolciak-Biermann Accused of Photoshopping Her 4-Year-Old Daughter's Body

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's latest Instagram is raising a few eyebrows.

Earlier this week, the Don't Be Tardy star posted a picture of her twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann.

"Have you ever seen a cuter duo," she asked her Instagram followers. "#29MinutesApart #KaiaWasBornFirst #TwinsRunOnMyMomsSide #MiniKimMiniKroy."

While the picture may look like two adorable siblings posing for the camera, some followers couldn't help but remember when Brielle Biermann posted a similar picture earlier in the week.

And when comparing the two shots, some thought Kim had adjusted Kaia's body thanks to Photoshop. In fact, an Instagram account titled @TheGoodTheBadAndTheFake created a split screen to see the possible difference. E! News has reached out to Kim's team for comment.