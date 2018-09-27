Eric Decker Denies Cheating on Jessie James Decker

In fact, the couple–who welcomed their third child together in late March—seem stronger than ever before. Since announcing his retirement from football last month, Eric has been spending much of his time at home with the family.

"It's been so good having him home," Jessie gushed to E! News this week. "I love being able to wake up to him every day and just be together as a family, it just feels good."

"It's great to have him around, football or no football, he's just the most help I've ever experienced, or seen firsthand in a man and in a father, he goes above and beyond," she continued. "I'm constantly impressed by how much he can do. He's such a great dad."