Prince William Jokes Kate Middleton Is "Immensely Jealous" of His Trip to Africa

Prince William wasn't afraid to poke a little fun at Kate Middleton this week.

During his speech at Tuesday night's British High Commissioner's reception in Namibia, the Duke of Cambridge joked his wife was envious she couldn't join him on the trip.

"I'm delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time," he said. "I'm only sorry that my wife, Catherine, is not able to join me. She is immensely jealous. Particularly because I'm looking forward to a few good, uninterrupted nights' sleep this week away from my wonderful children."

Of course, William was referencing his three little ones: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Taking a more serious note, he then applauded the country for its conservation efforts.

"My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation," he said. "This is an issue very close to my heart, and I know it's a matter of deep pride to you all, as well."

While William may have been hoping to catch up on his sleep this week, this didn't happen. On Wednesday, the royal started his day at a 5:00 a.m. and spent hours walking with a team of rhino trackers in Kunene to find a black rhino, which they eventually spotted.