Wicked's Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth to Reunite on NBC

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 5:55 AM
Wicked is still defying gravity, 15 years after it opened on Broadway.
To celebrate its anniversary, NBC has commissioned a new concert special, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, airing Monday, Oct. 29, at 10 p.m. Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, will reunite as hosts and performers. Other performers include Ariana Grande and Pentatonix, as well as the current Broadway company of Wicked. More performers will be announced later.
Taped at New York City's Marquis Theater, the broadcast special will be produced by Ricky Kirshner, Marc Platt and Glenn Weiss (from the original Wicked team). Weiss will also direct it.
"Wicked is a blockbuster musical playing all over the world and still selling out night after night after 15 years on Broadway, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Emmy- and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt and the entire Wicked team to celebrate the enduring success of this show," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs and late night, said. "We're especially excited to have Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited along with big guest stars in front of an audience (in costume hopefully) to help us celebrate the Halloween season."
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. It's won over 100 international awards, including a Grammy and three Tonys. Since its opening, Wicked has been staged in more than 100 cities in 14 countries. Currently, Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper appear on Broadway as Elphaba and Glinda.
