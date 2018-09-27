Wicked's Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth to Reunite on NBC

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 5:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Wicked

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Wicked is still defying gravity, 15 years after it opened on Broadway.

To celebrate its anniversary, NBC has commissioned a new concert special, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, airing Monday, Oct. 29, at 10 p.m. Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, will reunite as hosts and performers. Other performers include Ariana Grande and Pentatonix, as well as the current Broadway company of Wicked. More performers will be announced later.

Taped at New York City's Marquis Theater, the broadcast special will be produced by Ricky Kirshner, Marc Platt and Glenn Weiss (from the original Wicked team). Weiss will also direct it.

Photos

Top 10 Most Bitchin' Witches

"Wicked is a blockbuster musical playing all over the world and still selling out night after night after 15 years on Broadway, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Emmy- and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt and the entire Wicked team to celebrate the enduring success of this show," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs and late night, said. "We're especially excited to have Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited along with big guest stars in front of an audience (in costume hopefully) to help us celebrate the Halloween season."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. It's won over 100 international awards, including a Grammy and three Tonys. Since its opening, Wicked has been staged in more than 100 cities in 14 countries. Currently, Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper appear on Broadway as Elphaba and Glinda.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Idina Menzel , Kristin Chenoweth , Broadway , NBC , TV , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Hulu's Veronica Mars Revival: What We Know About Kristen Bell's Return to Neptune

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy: Meredith and DeLuca Have an "Interesting Flirt," Giacomo Gianiotti Says

Mariska Hargitay Teases "Law & Order: Hate Crime" Appearance

House of Cards

House of Cards Final Season Trailer Declares "The Age of the Middle-Aged White Man Is Over"

Jordan Connor, Jinjara Mitchell

Riverdale's Jordan Connor Is Engaged: See His Fiancée's Ring

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, AHS

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Finally Gives Us the Witches We've Been Missing

Big Brother Season 20

Who Won Big Brother Season 20?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.