American Horror Story: Apocalypse Finally Gives Us the Witches We've Been Missing

It's official: Kathy Bates is a robot.

Strangely enough, that was the least of the things we were concerned with in tonight's episode. First, we found out that Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) and Dinah (Adina Porter) know each other, but she's not "powerful" enough to know what's about to happen. Then we found out that Mallory (Billie Lourd) has some kind of magical power that could even hold Langdon and his scary Voldemort face off.

Then, we found out that Brock (Billy Eichner) survived the apocalypse, though he didn't look so good. He hitched a ride on a carriage full of apples on its way to the compound, found his way back to Coco (Leslie Grossman), and after she trashed him to his (masked) face, he stabbed her right in the face. RIP.

Meanwhile, Ms. Meade (Bates) and Venable (Sarah Paulson) came up with a plan to fill the apples with snake venom, then feed the apples to everyone in the compound at the same time, killing them all.