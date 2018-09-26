Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton May Have Just Confirmed All Those Romance Rumors

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 6:46 PM

Nicki Minaj, Lewis Hamilton

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton just seemingly confirmed they are dating.

The rapper and race car driver got up close and personal while speeding around the deserts of Dubai. Nicki straddled the Formula One racer in a Versace ensemble as they zoomed around the sand dunes together. In the selfie shared by Nicki, she wrote, "Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on."

Hamilton and Minaj first sparked rumors of a romance when they cozied up together at an event for New York Fashion Week last week. While there was no obvious PDA or signs they were dating at the Tommy Hilfiger party, the two have consistently liking one another's photos on Instagram these past few weeks. 

Nicki hinted she was dating two different men when she paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in August, and it looks like the Brit might be one of the lucky guys. At the time, Minaj insisted she was "just chilling" in terms of their relationship status, but perhaps her trip to Dubai with Hamilton is a sign that things are heating up. 

Photos

Nicki Minaj's Sexiest Instagrams

Nicki Minaj, Lewis Hamilton

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Hamilton, meanwhile, has dated multiple A-listers over the year, like Sofia Richie and Nicole Scherzinger

The recent romance between Hamilton and Minaj comes in the midst of Nicki and Cardi B's heated feud. On Wednesday, Cardi took to Instagram to seemingly appeal to Nicki to surrender in the ongoing fight. "Why can't they just stop making rumors, trying to make me look like I'm over and everything," she said during an Instagram Live. "When my time is over, y'all see when my time is over….God is saying it's not my time. Just relax and enjoy the show."

Nicki doesn't appear to care though, since she continues to plug her Queen Radio show. She told her Twitter followers, "Chile people crack me up. (I forgot to say this after I saw more lies the other day). #QueenRadio has broken Apple's records on EVERY. SINGLE. EPISODE. Every. Single. Episode," she wrote to her Twitter followers. "So thankful to you guys for tuning in. I have so much fun. The next episode will be VITAL. trust."

Looks like two things are heating up for Nicki: her dating life and her feud with Cardi B.

