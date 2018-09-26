Kylie Jenner’s Latest Tribute to Stormi Webster Is Seriously Pricey

Instagram
Kylie Jenner spares no expense when it comes to her little girl!
Case in point: The latest addition to her ever-growing jewelry collection. The E! reality star and cosmetics mogul took to social media on Wednesday to flaunt a new set of rings, which were inspired by daughter Stormi Webster.
Designed by XIV Karats, the bling consists of five gold rings that spell out S, T, O, R, M. According to the Beverly Hills-based jewelry designer, each custom bauble ranges from $600-$900—meaning Stormi's proud mama dropped at least $4,500 on the flashy set.
But for someone as successful as Kylie (who we'd like to remind you is this close to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire), dropping a few thousand dollars on a sweet gesture for her baby is just another day in the life. In fact, the 20-year-old just made a whopping $12 million after selling her spare home and the vacant lot next to it in Hidden Hills, Calif.
And speaking of Kylie's affinity for the finer things in life, fans have long wondered when boyfriend Travis Scott is going to pop the question with a dazzling engagement ring.
Last month, the couple was photographed jewelry shopping in Calabasas, where a source told E! News they purchased a "couple items." So is an engagement in their future?
As a source recently revealed, "Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top. They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."
In a few short weeks, the Astroworld rapper will embark on his Wish You Were Here Tour. It's expected that Kylie and baby Stormi will join him on the road for at least some of the tour's initial 26 stops.
