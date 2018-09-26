Janice Dickinson Addresses Bill Cosby Sentencing: ''The Rape Is Etched Into My Soul''

Bill Cosby may have been sent to prison for his crimes, but Janice Dickinson will still "never be the same."

Following Cosby's sentencing on Tuesday, the actress released a statement about the trauma she endured under the hand of the comedian, who she alleges raped her. "The harrowing memory of the rape continues to this day," she said. "I have reoccurring nightmares, I wake up in fear, I fear the dark. I struggle to discuss this even with my beloved husband of 6 years."

The statement, which she hoped to read in court, continued, "The rape shattered my ability to trust. It made me extremely wary of becoming an actress. It affected my work. It affected my lifestyle. I lost a lot of spunk. I lost some of my effervescent attitude and lightness, qualities required of a model. I became less motivated to meet new people, a huge component of my daily work as a model. You don't move away from the jobs—you run towards the work. My work suffered."