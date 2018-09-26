Inside Southern Charm Star Thomas Ravenel's Stunning Downfall

Southern Charm has lost one of its Peter Pans.

The Bravo reality hit's star Thomas Ravenel was arrested on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree in Charleston. S.C., E! News reported on Tuesday. (E! News has reached out to Ravenel's attorney for comment.)

Yes, it seems time's up in Charleston, a place once described "as a playground for men who never want to grow up."

The arrest is the latest development in Ravenel's rapid downfall, which has been filled with allegations of sexual assault from multiple women, cheating scandals, and now, an arrest. But it's not the first time Ravenel has spent time behind bars.

When Southern Charm first premiered in 2014, most viewers were introduced to T-Rav (his oft-used nickname) for the first time, but he was already infamous in Charleston for all the wrong reasons.