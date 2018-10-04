Zendaya Is a PCAs Style Star Finalist! See Her Best & Most Memorable Looks Now

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Zendaya is making a splash both on and off screen with her unforgettable fashion choices these days and she's only 22 years old!
Based on her bold fashion statements, it's no surprise that the young actress has locked in a spot for the final round of voting in the Style Star of 2018 category at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.
From channeling Joan of Arc in a custom Versace gown at the 2018 Met Ball, to rocking a structured brown mini-dress at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Californian native knows how to make an impression with clothing that always wows the crowd.
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star brings her own unique flair to every red carpet and that makes her a style star in our minds.
She never shies away from wearing metallics, bold patterns, or ruffles when posing at events around the globe either.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the former Dancing with the Stars contestant's best fashion moments throughout her career.
Despite her fierce style, Zendaya has stiff competition she has to face off against in order to take home the trophy for the Style Star of 2018 at this year's PCAs.
She is up against Harry Styles, Blake Lively, Beyoncé and Emma Watson, all of which are very stylish individuals.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Amour of Love
For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Vegas Vibes
For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Brown Beauty
The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.
John Lamparski/WireImage
Dark Beauty
This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial.
Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Girl on Fire
The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire.
BACKGRID
That's a Wrap
The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sequinned Star
Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.
Getty Images/Steve Granitz
PJ Party
How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.
Getty Images/Amanda Edwards
Culotte Cutie
How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Bold & Beautiful
The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot
In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Embellished Elegance
Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.
REX/Shutterstock
Tropical Princess
The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power
In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Green With Envy
Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cutout Couture
The actress brings the elegance to the CFDA's with this blue and white cutout, off-the-shoulder gown by Michael Kors.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Nude Two-Piece Number
In Custom Calvin Klein
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Daring One-Shoulder
In Michael Kors
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour
Silvery Siren
In Manning Cartell
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sleek and Stunning
In Marchesa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Let the Slay Be With You
In Michael Kors
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink
In Emanuel Ungaro
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Fashionable and Fabulous
In Thakoon
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR
Suit and Glam
In Dsquared2
Roger/AKM-GSI
Sexy and Sophisticated
In Brandon Maxwell
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Green Animal Print
In Kenzo
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Peek-A-Boo
In Katherine Mavridis
ABC/Ida Mae Astute
Old Hollywood Glam
In Michael Kors.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Warm Shoulder
In Ashi Studio.
Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for BeautyCon
Light Blues
In Lie Sangbong
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Midi Maven
In Solace London.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Walk on the Wild Side
In Fausto Puglisi.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Star Gazer
In Fausto Puglisi at the 2015 Met Gala.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for Variety
Summer Whites
In Solace London.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Jumpin' Jumpin'
In a denim jumpsuit.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Mad Plaid
In Michael Kors.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Itty Mini
In Fausto Puglisi.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Stripes On
In DKNY.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Statuesque
In Vivienne Westwood at the 2015 Oscars.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Golden Gal
In Georgine.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
High Hat
In Emporio Armani.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Black & Yellow
In Emanuel Ungaro.
Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET
Bluesday
In Emanuel Ungaro.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shades of Pink
In Material Girl.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sheer Illusion
In Emanuel Ungaro.
Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images for BET
Mixed Prints
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Monochrome Bool
In Christian Siriano.
Tibrina Hobson/WireImage
Miltary Metallic
In Rubin Singer.
