Why Gisele Bündchen "Felt Uncomfortable" After Getting a Breast Augmentation

Gisele Bundchen has some regrets, just like the rest of us.

The Brazilian model opened up to People in an interview and in her new memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life about a surgery she wishes she never had. Bündchen revealed that she had a breast augmentation in 2015 and immediately "felt uncomfortable" in her own body. "When I woke up, I was like, 'What have I done?' I felt like I was living in a body I didn't recognize," she told the magazine. "For the first year I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable."

The 38-year-old went under the knife when she was done breastfeeding her two children: Benjamin Brady (8) and Vivian Brady (5). Her husband, New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, was nothing but supportive after Bündchen's surgery and subsequent remorse. "He just said, 'I love you no matter what' and that I looked beautiful," she revealed.