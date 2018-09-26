Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Drama Is Far From Over: Here's the Latest on Their Feud

Time heals everything, but pop culture fans are still waiting for this feud to simmer down.

Less than three weeks after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a fight during New York Fashion Week, all signs point to two rappers not forgetting about the drama.

In fact, the bad blood between the two appears to still be brewing. This time, however, it's a little less obvious than a full-blown argument near a red carpet.

As Nicki hits fashion events in Milan and Dubai, Cardi B is keeping her distance by visiting Milan and Paris. And in between fashion shows, the "I Like It" rapper received news that her track with Maroon 5 hit No. 1 making her the first female rapper to score three No. 1 singles. In other words, the New York Fashion Week fight didn't slow Cardi B's success.

"Why can't they just stop making rumors, trying to make me look like I'm over and everything," she shared in an Instagram Live. "When my time is over, y'all see when my time is over….God is saying it's not my time. Just relax and enjoy the show."