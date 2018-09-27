PCAs Style Star Finalist Blake Lively Knows How to Rock a Red Carpet

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 7:00 AM
Blake Lively has been making her mark on fashion for the last decade and we hope she'll never stop stealing attention on red carpets or out on the street.
With every stunning ensemble choice, we obsess a little more over Lively and clearly we're not alone because the A Simple Favor actress earned a spot in the final round of voting for the Style Star of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards!
Dating back to her Gossip Girls days, the blonde bombshell proved time and time again that she has never been afraid to take fashion risks on or off the red carpet.
The craziest part however, is that The Age of Adaline star doesn't use a stylist like most Hollywood actresses. Seriously, that's so impressive!
Most recently, The Shallows actress showed off her versatile style by rocking menswear-inspired suits and bold patterns while doing her A Simple Favor press tour and we're in awe over her style choices.
Whether she's donning glamorous gowns at the Met Gala or turning heads in full three-piece suits, Lively always manages to catch our attention with her fashion picks. That's why she is one of five finalists up for the PCAs style category and only you can help her take home the trophy.
Are you loving Blake's one-of-a-kind style? If so, be sure to vote for her for Style Star of 2018 now.
Don't miss the gallery below to see Blake's most exciting looks over the years and tune in to the 2018 People's Choice Awards when it airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
PS: Voting for the final round ends on Friday, Oct. 19 so get on it!
Splash News
The actress mixes it up with style, wearing two complementary, yet different patterns. The brooch on her collar, however, is the hero of this look.
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Blake's fashion is a present to the style obsessed. Between the earrings, glitz, red ribbon and shoes, we're not sure which part of her ensemble is our favorite.
James Devaney/GC Images
The star demonstrates how to wear menswear-inspired fashion on the streets of NYC.
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Blake took the cake at the 2018 Met Gala. This Versace gown was made for the star's stunning figure, and the over-the-top headpiece tied it all together. This look was everything.
Splash News
The actress keeps it casual in a linen suit and effortless hair.
James Devaney/GC Images
Take note: You need a suit with wide-leg pants for fall. Also, adding a floral pin to your suit won't hurt.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Looking like the ultimate queen of candy wonderland, Blake sports a cotton-candy pink Jenny Packham dress paired with yellow Christian Louboutin heels. This look is perfect for a picnic in the park or even a sweet stroll down candy lane.
Splash News
The starlet made a huge fashion statement in this plaid, black-and-white, fleece dress paired with a tan designer coat.
Ron Asadorian / Splash News
This bright-red patent leather coat by Michael Kors does all the talking for this actress. The look is paired with pointed pumps and a natural face.
Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Keeping it sexy and simple, the mom and wife opted for a sleek LBD with a plunging neckline paired with strap heels.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The stunning actress bares some major leg in this gorgeous navy blue Sonia Rykiel tuxedo dress. This look could be casual or dressy, pairing it with anything from heels, sneakers...or do like Ms. Lively and add a tie for a pop of color.
James Devaney/GC Images
Blake looks like a lovely piece of graffiti art in this abstract and colorful Oscar De La Renta dress.
James Devaney/GC Images
OK, these embroidered heels definitely makes the look, but this fashionista paired them with this amazing oxblood leather trench and denim-blue wrap dress. Wow!
James Devaney/GC Images
Blake show you how to make your boyfriend's suit look cute. The acting diva kills it in this Ralph Lauren ensemble.
Blair Raughley/Invision for Open Road Films/AP Images
Ms. Lively sure knows how to pull off a red lip. This actress stuns in this Ralph & Russo suit paired with pumps.
James Devaney/GC Images
This babe was serving major vintage vibes in this all in one Chanel jumpsuit paired with pumps.
James Devaney/GC Images
Yellow yellow yellow! This Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit is fully equipped with all things chic and Blake is owning it.
Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
Looking feathered and fabulous in this Versace gown, Blake steals the show in this daring dress.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
This teal jumpsuit by Brandon Maxwell is nothing but fabulous on Blake. We have no words for this striking look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
As if the laced florals weren't enough for this Marchesa look, just add tassels. Blake gives us all the life in this number.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image
The actress is a total babe in this floral Michael Kors dress and the orange shoes makes the entire ensemble just right.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Isn't black, sheer and fringe the best combo? We know, and so does Blake in this hot Elie Saab dress paired with black heels.
Tyler Boye/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
The pockets, the shape, the gold accents...What more could we ask for from Blake in this striking Versace gown.
Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
This high-low number from Lindsey Thornburg gives the mommy-to be the perfect look from head to toe.
Elizabeth Pantaleo/startraksphoto.com
Not your traditional tutu, but Blake still slays in this long black and white Carolina Herrera tutu inspired dress.
James Devaney/GC Images
Lively wears a cute and casual ensemble from the Michael Kors Collection paired with Louis Vuitton pumps.
PacificCoastNews
This wine red Oscar de la Renta dress suits the star to the letter being paired with some golden studded strap heels.
Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com
In this black Versace accent dress, Blake shows off her baby bump with her chic street style topping it off with those fabulous aqua earnings.
Danny Martindale/FilmMagic
We're sure this actress sparkled beautiful hues of blue all night long this stunning Atelier Versace gown paired with silver heels.
Genin-Hahn-Marechal/Sipa USA
Lively is channeling her inner chic and sleek in this sexy nude Versace dress.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Blake is looking nothing short of a fairy-tale in this In Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Lively was striking the crowd in this super chic Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ensemble paired with some daring zebra heels.
Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic
This jumper looks great on the Savages star. She paired this Juan Carlos Obando number with a natural face, pulled back hair, and a red swooped neck accessory.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Blake is nothing short of a flowing floral goddess in this plunging Burberry gown.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Throw on some silk, some sparkles, and and add a cold shoulder and you'll look as amazing as Blake in this Chanel number.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
What a look! This golden-draped Gucci gown fits the actress just right with a deep neck line and a flowing train in her distance.
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
This bustier styled Gucci gown looks great on the starlet as she slays the red carpet.
ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
Blake is a vision in this off-the-shoulder floral design paired with strappy heels.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
How cute is this entire look? The actress stuns in this Roland Mouret coat with an Amour Vert dress.
JOEY ANDREW/startraksphoto.com
In black and pink, Blake graces the evnt in this Sam and Lavi design.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
It's safe to say that Lively does lovely with floral patterns these day. This silky Lindsey Thornburg number is a total knockout paired with fabulous yellow pumps.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Lively serves summer vibes all summer long in this Lindsey Thornburg dress paired with bright pumps.
Jack Hammer/startraksphoto.com
Looking like a floral goddess, Blake stops the show in this flared Ralph & Russo dress.
JosiahW/AKM-GSI
This Valentino get-up is printed and perfect just for the actress, who could take their eyes off this beauty?
INFPhoto.com
Blake slays in this Jenny Packham coat, printed midi and strappy Malone Souliers sandals.
ESBP/Star Max/GC Images
The more stripes the better for this sexy actress wearing Balmain. These triple toned trousers pair perfectly with the star's solid black top and green accent belt.
PC/Splash News
Only a true fashion work of art could pull of this painting dress by Zuhair Murad.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Blake goes for a more tropical look in this Sam and Lavi jumpsuit and Charlotte Olympia heels.
