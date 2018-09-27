Here's What You Missed at the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Collab Party

  • By
    &

by Joyce Park | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 9:30 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We love everything Ashley Graham embodies: natural beauty, body confidence, and female empowerment. The new PrettyLittleThing X Ashley Graham collection encompasses all these themes and we're living for it.

PretttyLittleThing knows how to party and to celebrate the collection launch, they threw an epic event at Delilah in Los Angeles. The guest list was star-studded and included Vanessa Hudgens, Nelly, Malika Haqq, Larsa Pippen, Lexi Panterra, and so many others.The guests were even treated to a special musical peformance by Miguel!

Check out these Instagram posts from the celebrities on the night!

The Star of the Show

It's Lit!

Vanessa Hudgens Slaying the Game

Glowing Nazanin

Vibing with Izzy

Double the Trouble 

Peep PrettyLittleThing's Newest Ambassador

We love nights like this filled with lots of fun, good music, and fabulous fashion. Take a peek at the Ashley Graham X PrettyLittleThing collection!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing
Latest News
Blake Lively

PCAs Style Star Finalist Blake Lively Knows How to Rock a Red Carpet

ESC: Cardi B, Fashion Month

6 Outfits That Prove Cardi B Is the Breakout Style Star of Fashion Month

Branded: Pretty Little Thing, Ashley Graham

11 To-Die-For Pieces From the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Collab

Shopping: Luxe Fall Skincare

12 Luxurious Skincare Swaps for Fall

Mandy Moore Reacts to Being Called "Hollywood's It Girl"

ESC: Blake Lively

How to Dress Like Blake Lively on a Budget

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Demonstrates How to Wear Sneakers With Your Fall Dress

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.