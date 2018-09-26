Apple Martin Is the Spitting Image of Gwyneth Paltrow in This New Photo

It's like we're seeing double!

While Gwyneth Paltrowand Apple Martin are mother and daughter, this new picture of the two serves as photographic evidence that they'll eventually pass for twins.

In honor of National Daughters' Day, the Oscar winner shared a snap of her and her 14-year-old firstborn and their likeness is undeniable.

"Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life," the proud mama wrote of the teenager.

The actress gave birth to her first child with ex-husband Chris Martin in 2004. Their 12-year-old son, Moses Martin, followed two years later.

Fellow celebs like The Chew alum Daphne Oz couldn't help but notice the similarity. "TWINS!!" Oz commented. 'Mini me," model Martha Hunt added.