Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Take Their Friendship to the Movies

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 10:16 AM
Reunited and it feels so good!
With all the friendships in and around Hollywood, some are just a step above the rest. Look no further than Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.
"I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell," The Mindy Project star once told InStyle in2015. "He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status."
Whatever label you want to put on it, the pair delighted fans when they stepped out Tuesday night to support former co-star Ike Barinholtz at the Los Angeles Film Festival World Premiere Gala screening of The Oath.
While they didn't pose for photos on the red carpet together, pics show the duo sitting next to each other inside the ArcLight Hollywood. And yes, they were all smiles.
The friendly night out got us thinking of all the other times Mindy and B.J. have had a blast together in and around Hollywood.
Whether attending A-list parties, supporting their respective shows—we miss you The Office—or appearing on the small screen together, the photos in our gallery above will have you cheering on this friendship.
Now if only we could get invited to the next friend's night out.
